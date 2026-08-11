South Africa name Fortuin as skipper for limited-overs trip to Namibia

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 11 : South Africa named spinner Bjorn Fortuin as captain of their Twenty20 side to take on neighbours Namibia and Zimbabwe in a tri-series in Windhoek this month, and a three-game one-day international series.

The same squad will play the T20 series from August 28 to September 6 at the Namibia Cricket Ground and three ODIs against Namibia.

All-rounders Duan Jansen, the twin brother of test bowler Marco Jansen, and Eathan Bosch, whose elder brother Corbin has played in all three formats for South Africa, both received a first call-up.

“The idea is to give some of the younger players some international experience,” coach Shukri Conrad told a virtual press conference on Tuesday, pointing at a busy schedule with tours from Australia, Bangladesh and England later in the year as a reason to rest some of the more experienced players.

Batters Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Hermann, along with seamer Nqobani Mokoena, got their first ODI call-ups.

“We’ve selected one squad for both series as we feel we have all departments well covered and it provides a great opportunity for players to build on their international caps,“ Conrad added.

Squad:

Bjorn Fortuin (captain, Lions), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis (both Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Connor Esterhuizen (Lions), Jordan Hermann (Warriors), Rubin Hermann (North West Dragons), Duan Jansen (Titans), Kwena Maphaka (Lions), Nqobani Mokoena (Dolphins), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Lhuan-dré Pretorius (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen (both Dolphins).