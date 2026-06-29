South Africa name strong team to face England in Nations Championship opener

June 29 : Fullback Damian Willemse and wing Cheslin Kolbe will play their 50th tests as part of a strong South Africa side selected for their Nations Championship opener against England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has chosen Manie Libbok at flyhalf with Handre Pollard not in the match-day 23, as he opts for a bench that on the face of it is a 5-3 split between forwards and backs, though Andre Esterhuizen can play either centre or flanker.

The side will be captained by Siya Kolisi, with Pieter-Steph du Toit and number eight Jasper Wiese also part of the loose trio. Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortje are the lock pairing.

Hooker Malcolm Marx will have props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit either side of him in a powerful front row.

Grant Williams is at scrumhalf, with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel reunited as the centre-pairing, and a back three of wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Kolbe, as well as Willemse.

"England are a quality outfit, and we are expecting them to give everything they have in this match, so it was important to select a squad with experience combined with a few younger players, who have proved that they have what it takes to perform at this level," Erasmus said.

"England will come to Johannesburg as determined as ever, so it’s going to be a hard grind of a match, which will require us to be accurate in every facet of the game, and convert the opportunities we create into points, but they will have the same mindset, so we need to hit the ground running if we want to do well."

South Africa team:

15-Damian Willemse, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Grant Williams, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nche

16-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Zach Porthen, 19-Marco van Staden, 20-Cameron Hanekom, 21-Cobus Reinach, 22-Andre Esterhuizen, 23-Canan Moodie.