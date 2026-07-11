South Africa World Cup midfielder Adams dies aged 25

CAPE TOWN, July 11 : South Africa international midfielder Jayden Adams, who featured in all three of his side's group stage games at the 2026 World Cup, has died, the country's sports ministry said on Saturday.

No cause of death was given.

Adams, 25, started the Group A fixtures against Mexico and the Czech Republic, and came off the bench in the 1-0 win over South Korea that earned the side a first ever place in the knockout rounds, where they were beaten by Canada.

The player's grandmother died a day before South Africa played the Czechs, and he was replaced at halftime during the fixture.

He played for the Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, helping them to the African Champions League title in the 2025/26 season.

"South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer," the South African Football Players' Union, an official body for players in the country, said in a statement.

South Africa's minister of sport Gayton McKenzie also expressed his condolences.

"Our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international," McKenzie said in a statement.

Sundowns and SAFA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Adams came through the youth development structures at Stellenbosch FC and joined Sundowns in January 2025.

He made his international debut against Mozambique in 2022 and won 13 caps, scoring two goals, both in qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.