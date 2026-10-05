South Africa's Nortje eyes test return against Australia after lengthy absence

DURBAN, Oct 4 : South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje could make a remarkable return to first-class cricket after an absence of almost four years to help an injury-hampered South Africa attack in the first test against Australia, which starts in Durban on Friday.

With fitness doubts over pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and three other bowlers ruled out with hamstring injuries, Nortje is set to return to red-ball cricket for the first time since South Africa's test victory over West Indies in March 2023.

That match, in which he took 5-36 in the first innings, was Nortje's last first-class appearance.

A succession of injury setbacks, as he struggled with back and hip problems, subsequently led him to focus on the shorter formats, where bowling in brief spells has helped reduce the strain on his body.

The 32-year-old has evolved into a T20 specialist, but said on Sunday he had been working on his red-ball skills.

"It's been quite a bit of a focus for me to try and execute skills with the red ball, to build loads gradually and in the right way try and get the overs up,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“It's something that I've been doing for quite some time. There's been quite some effort put in to try and upskill again, and improve from where I left off.

"I'll be very excited if I can put my test cap on again. Growing up, it's the format you want to play. It's the motivation when you train," he added.

Nortje has featured in 19 tests with a bowling average of 26.71 and regularly bowled at speeds in excess of 145kph – with his action taking a heavy toll on his body.

TEST CRICKET BRINGS OUT EXTRA FIRE

"You don't think of the tough times in T20 cricket. You just think about executing skills there, whereas in tests, you think about the tough times, the good times, the hard work and think that gets you through some sessions.

"There's just that little bit of extra X-factor that comes out, or fire that comes out, and energy that comes out," Nortje added. "Guys want to do well, and everyone wants to perform. It is a big series."

South Africa started an intra-squad match on Sunday and late Monday will cut their preliminary squad from 18 to 15, with Nortje expected to make the cut despite his lengthy absence.

"The guys have grown quite a bit,” he said of the test side which has since gone on to win the World Test Championship, beating Australia in mid-2025.

“They've played a lot and they've done really well. Hopefully, I can just add on to that. I'm very keen to get going and be on the park and try to do well for the country," Nortje added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)