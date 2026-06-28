South Korea, Scotland eliminated from World Cup

NEW YORK: South Korea and Scotland were eliminated from the World Cup on Saturday (Jun 27) after failing to make it into the top eight of the third-placed teams. Both teams exited after one win and two defeats.
• Scotland needed a big Ghana win against Croatia
• However, Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 in Group L
• Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in their opener but lost 1-0 to Morocco and 3-0 to Brazil
• They were back at the World Cup after a 28-year absence
• South Korea opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over Czech Republic, before losing 1-0 to Mexico and 1-0 to South Africa
• The 2026 tournament was their 11th consecutive appearance at the World Cup
• Their best performance remains their fourth-place finish when they co-hosted the tournament with Japan in 2002
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