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Spain bench Pedri, De Bruyne and Doku start for Belgium
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Spain bench Pedri, De Bruyne and Doku start for Belgium

Spain bench Pedri, De Bruyne and Doku start for Belgium
Jul 6, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Spain midfielder Pedri (20) controls the ball during a Round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Spain bench Pedri, De Bruyne and Doku start for Belgium
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Belgium Training - Carson Sports Park, Carson, California, U.S. - July 9, 2026 Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Spain bench Pedri, De Bruyne and Doku start for Belgium
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Belgium's Jeremy Doku reacts after being substituted off REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
11 Jul 2026 01:57AM
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INGLEWOOD, California, July 10 : Spain manager Luis de la Fuente made one change for Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Belgium, dropping Pedri to the bench for Fabian Ruiz, while Rudi Garcia recalled Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku in two Belgium changes.

• Fabian joins Rodri and Dani Olmo in Spain's midfield, with Pedri surprisingly left out after the win over Portugal.

• Spain's attack is unchanged, with Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal starting.

• De Bruyne replaces Amadou Onana, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against the United States.

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• Jeremy Doku also starts for Belgium, with Dodi Lukebakio dropping to the bench.

Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy; Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raski;, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku

Source: Reuters
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