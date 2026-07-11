Spain bench Pedri, De Bruyne and Doku start for Belgium

INGLEWOOD, California, July 10 : Spain manager Luis de la Fuente made one change for Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Belgium, dropping Pedri to the bench for Fabian Ruiz, while Rudi Garcia recalled Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku in two Belgium changes.

• Fabian joins Rodri and Dani Olmo in Spain's midfield, with Pedri surprisingly left out after the win over Portugal.

• Spain's attack is unchanged, with Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal starting.

• De Bruyne replaces Amadou Onana, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against the United States.

• Jeremy Doku also starts for Belgium, with Dodi Lukebakio dropping to the bench.

Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy; Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raski;, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku