Spain 'favourites' says France's Deschamps ahead of World Cup semi-final showdown

DALLAS: France coach Didier Deschamps insisted he still sees Spain as World Cup favourites on Monday (Jul 13) ahead of Les Bleus' blockbuster semi-final against the European champions.

France take on Spain at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday in a match widely seen as a collision of the best two teams in the tournament.

While Deschamps' side have lit up the World Cup with a string of scintillating performances, Spain's campaign has built momentum gradually following a shock 0-0 draw against minnows Cape Verde in their opening game.

Deschamps, though, maintains that France - beaten by Spain in their last two meetings - will be the underdog on Tuesday.

"Forget about the first game against Cape Verde," Deschamps said of Spain's campaign. "Ever since then Spain have confirmed that they are the favourites.

"I don't want to add extra pressure to (Spain coach) Luis (de la Fuente) and their team - he knows very well that people are expecting great things of Spain.

"But Spain can attack well, and they can defend very well. They've only conceded one goal in the last six or seven matches."