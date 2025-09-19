Spain return to top of FIFA rankings, Germany drop outside top 10

Euro 2024 champions Spain have climbed to the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time in 11 years while Germany dropped out of the top 10, world soccer's governing body said.

France moved up to second in the latest rankings published on Thursday with reigning World Cup champions Argentina slipping to third after their 1-0 loss to Ecuador in 2026 qualifying.

Nations League winners Portugal climbed one spot to fifth.

Germany dropped outside the top 10 for the first time in almost a year after their defeat in Slovakia earlier this month.

Slovakia were the biggest movers, surging 10 places to 42nd.

TOP 10-RANKED NATIONS

1. Spain

2. France

3. Argentina

4. England

5. Portugal

6. Brazil

7. Netherlands

8. Belgium

9. Croatia

10. Italy