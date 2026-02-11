Spain striker Aghehowa in race to be fit for World Cup after knee injury

Feb 11 : Samu Aghehowa's hopes of playing for Spain at the World Cup have suffered a massive blow after the 21-year-old suffered a serious knee injury playing for Portuguese side Porto and is expected to be sidelined for several months.

Aghehowa, who featured twice for Spain in their qualifying campaign, is set to miss the rest of the season due to the anterior cruciate ligament injury, which he sustained in Porto's 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon on Monday.

With the World Cup kicking off in North America on June 11, Aghehowa is unlikely to return in time to earn a place in the Spain squad.

"I'll be out of action for a few months," he wrote on social media.

"It hurts me not being able to help the team as I'd like, fighting on the field. Now I'm just another fan supporting us towards our goals," added Aghehowa, who joined Porto from Atletico Madrid in August 2024 and has scored 32 goals in 50 league games.