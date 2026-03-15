Spain v Argentina 'Finalissima' match in Qatar cancelled amid conflict

March 15 : The 'Finalissima' match between Spain and Argentina that was scheduled to be held in Qatar later this month has been cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East, UEFA said in a statement on Sunday.

The U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran have affected countries throughout the Gulf, disrupting travel in some of the world's busiest transit hubs and forcing several sporting events to be cancelled due to safety concerns.

The contest between European champions Spain and Copa America winners Argentina was scheduled for March 27 at Doha's Lusail Stadium, where fans would have had the opportunity to watch Lionel Messi go head-to-head with Lamine Yamal.

UEFA said they held discussions with the organising authorities in Qatar and concluded that the match could not take place due to the "current political situation" in the region.

"It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organisers that circumstances and timing have denied the teams of the chance to compete for this prestigious prize in Qatar," UEFA said in a statement.

Serbia were also set to travel to Doha during the international window to play Qatar and Saudi Arabia, but they will now play Spain instead.

"Serbia will face the current European champions, Spain, on away turf on March 27, and four days later they will host the Saudi Arabian national team," the Football Association of Serbia said in a statement.

OTHER ALTERNATIVES REJECTED BY ARGENTINA

UEFA said they explored other feasible alternatives to play the Finalissima but they proved to be 'unacceptable' to the Argentinian Football Association (AFA).

UEFA first offered to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium.

A second option was to stage the Finalissima over two legs - at the Bernabeu on March 27 and the second leg in Buenos Aires during an international window before the next Euros and Copa America.

However, the AFA rejected both options. UEFA said Argentina made a counter offer to play the game after the World Cup but Spain had no available dates.

"Ultimately, UEFA sought a commitment from Argentina that, if a neutral venue in Europe could be found, the game could go ahead on 27 March... or on the alternative date of 30 March. This proposal was also rejected," UEFA added.

The 2022 edition of the Finalissima was held at Wembley Stadium in London where Argentina beat Italy 3-0.