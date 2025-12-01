Spain's Bonmati ruled out of Nations League final with fractured leg

Nov 30 : Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati faces an extended spell on the sidelines after fracturing her left fibula during a training session on Sunday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation said.

Bonmati, who played in Friday’s goalless first leg of the Women’s Nations League final against Germany, sustained the injury during morning training, while preparing for the second leg at the Estadio Metropolitano on December 2.

“Following tests carried out by the medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation on Sunday, she was diagnosed with a fracture of the left fibula,” the Spanish FA said in a statement.

“The player will return to Barcelona and her club to begin her recovery period,” they added.

The fracture comes after a standout year for the 27-year-old who became the first player to win the Women's Ballon d'Or three times, helped Barcelona secure a domestic treble and reached the Euro 2025 final with Spain.