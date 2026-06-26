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Spain's De la Fuente says they must keep improving ahead of Uruguay clash
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Spain's De la Fuente says they must keep improving ahead of Uruguay clash

Spain's De la Fuente says they must keep improving ahead of Uruguay clash

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Spain Training - Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. - June 22, 2026 Spain coach Luis De La Fuente and Rodri during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Brett Davis

26 Jun 2026 07:06AM
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June 25 : Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his side learned valuable lessons from their goalless draw with Cape Verde and must continue improving ahead of Friday's World Cup Group H clash against Uruguay.

• De la Fuente said the draw with Cape Verde "made us better" and helped Spain produce an improved performance in a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

• De la Fuente dismissed suggestions Spain could settle for a draw against Uruguay, saying: "I only know how to play to win."

• He defended winger Nico Williams' assertion that Spain are "the best", saying the squad's confidence is always matched by humility and respect for opponents.

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• De la Fuente described Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay as a physically and tactically demanding side and said it would be an honour to face a coach he greatly admires.

• The coach hailed Lamine Yamal as a "genius" in the making and praised Mikel Oyarzabal's football intelligence, saying the forward continues to impress him.

• The Spain boss hinted players "demanding opportunities" could be rewarded, but said he would make a final decision on his lineup after the team's final training session.

Source: Reuters
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