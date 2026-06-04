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Spain's Novell replaces Hjulmand as Bayer Leverkusen coach
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Spain's Novell replaces Hjulmand as Bayer Leverkusen coach

Spain's Novell replaces Hjulmand as Bayer Leverkusen coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Toulouse v RC Lens - Stade de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - January 2, 2026 Toulouse coach Carles Martinez Novell before the match REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

04 Jun 2026 08:20PM
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June 4 : Bayer Leverkusen have appointed Spaniard Carles Martinez Novell as their new manager on a two-year deal after sacking Kasper Hjulmand, the Bundesliga club announced on Thursday. 

The former Toulouse coach, who is set to leave the French club after three years at the end of the month, takes over from Hjulmand, who leaves Leverkusen after one season in charge.

"Bayer 04 Leverkusen has appointed Carles Martinez Novell as their new head coach," the club said in a statement.

"He will take over ... on July 1, 2026, and signed a contract valid until June 30, 2028. In Leverkusen, Martinez, whose contract in Toulouse expires at the end of the month, succeeds Kasper Hjulmand, who is leaving the club after one season." 

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In his first senior coaching job, the 42-year-old Martinez has led Toulouse to three successive mid-table finishes in the French top flight.

Leverkusen finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season.

Source: Reuters
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