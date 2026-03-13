Special to join 'Big Four' in Masters semi-finals club, says Zverev

March 13 : Alexander Zverev said it was a special feeling to complete his set of ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals at Indian Wells and join an elite group comprising former world number ones Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

The German beat Arthur Fils 6-2 6-3 on Thursday to become only the fifth player to make semi-final appearances at all nine Masters tournaments, which are below only the four Grand Slams in stature.

"It's very special to be one of five players in history to ever do it. It's something that I'm very proud of. It's a great thing to have in your career," Zverev told reporters.

Zverev, who is seeking an eighth Masters title, next faces world number two Jannik Sinner in the last four as he seeks a first victory over the Italian since 2023.

Sinner has won their last five meetings to extend his overall head-to-head record to 6-4.

"I think we had quite tight matches. Even the last few were tight except the one in Paris, where I was hurt," Zverev said of his defeat by Sinner in last year's Paris Masters.

"It's always a challenge. He's been one of the two best players in the world the last two years. Him and Carlos Alcaraz won all the Grand Slams and the big events.

"Of course it's a challenge, but it's a challenge I'm looking forward to."