Spectator dies during Nations League final

A spectator died during Portugal's Nations League final win over Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, UEFA said on Monday.

The supporter fell from the second tier of the main stand into the lower seating area in the final minutes of the match, ESPN reported.

"There was a medical emergency at the Munich arena, and despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time," a UEFA spokesperson said in a statement.

Portugal defender Nuno Mendes said; "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the fan that died. It casts a pall on our victory today."