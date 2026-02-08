Logo
Speed skating-Canadian Maltais credits winner Lollobrigida for pushing her to podium
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's 3000m Victory Ceremony - Milano Speed Skating Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 07, 2026. Bronze medallist Valerie Maltais of Canada reacts on the podium during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's 3000m - Milano Speed Skating Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 07, 2026. Valerie Maltais of Canada in action. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's 3000m Victory Ceremony - Milano Speed Skating Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 07, 2026. Gold medallist Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy, silver medallist Ragne Wiklund of Norway, and bronze medallist Valerie Maltais of Canada react on the podium during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's 3000m - Milano Speed Skating Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 07, 2026. Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy in action with Valerie Maltais of Canada during women's 3000m. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
08 Feb 2026 04:32AM
MILAN, Feb 7 : Canada's Valerie Maltais said being pushed by Italian Francesca Lollobrigida helped her stay focused as she skated to the podium in the women's 3,000 metres at the Milano Cortina Games on Saturday.

Maltais finished behind Lollobrigida, who set an Olympic record in front of a home crowd, and Norway’s Ragne Wiklund in a race that unfolded as a time trial rather than a direct duel.

Skating in the same pairing as the Italian, Maltais said the challenge was maintaining her own rhythm.

"Having Lolo pulling out a really good race, it was challenging to still do my race and stay calm," Maltais told reporters.

"Seeing her a little bit skating away from me, I was like, skate strong. That's what you prepared for. It was really important to stay calm."

Beyond race tactics, the 35-year-old Canadian said her passion for long track carried her to her first individual Olympic medal in the discipline, adding a new milestone to a career that already included silver in the women’s 3,000 metres relay at the 2014 Games and gold in the team pursuit in 2022.

"I love moving to long track speed skating. It's a time trial, it’s a race against the clock," Maltais said.

"When I go on the line, I'm calm. That's what I discovered about myself going in long track."

Source: Reuters
