Speed skating-Kok says competition with Leerdam pushes Dutch sprinting to new level

MILAN, Feb 10 : Femke Kok said the unrelenting pressure she and rival Jutta Leerdam put on each other has elevated Dutch sprint speed skating to new heights - a strength made clear in their one-two finish in the women's 1,000 metres at the Winter Olympics.

Leerdam stormed to 1,000m gold on Monday ahead of Kok as they opened the Netherlands' medal account at Milano-Cortina.

Their rivalry now shifts to Sunday's women's 500m, where they will once again start as favourites.

"To be on that podium together is amazing," Kok, 25, said after Monday's race. "The (Dutch) press often says, 'Oh, Femke, Jutta', this and that. But we really have a lot of respect for one another.

"We said, 'This is a reward for all the hard work we put into this'. We brought the level of sprinting in the Netherlands to a higher standard together.

"We really challenge each other, put pressure on one another. This result is so cool - to finish one-two and to finish higher than anyone else."

All eyes were on the Dutch duo after the country - the most successful speed skating nation in Olympic history with now 49 golds - failed to reach the podium in the first two races in Milan.

And Kok had appeared destined for gold after breaking the Olympic record in the 13th pair alongside American Brittany Bowe, only for Leerdam - skating two pairs later with Japan's most decorated female Olympian, Miho Takagi - to eclipse her time minutes later with a blistering run.

With the Milano Speed Skating Stadium awash in orange and roaring with Dutch support, both skaters delivered when it mattered.

"Femke's time was super fast - it gave some pressure," Leerdam said. "I did everything in my power to skate faster, and it worked. I am super proud."

Kok goes into the 500m as the world record holder and three-time consecutive world champion in the distance, while Leerdam brings her own pedigree as the 2020 and 2023 world single-distance champion in the 1,000m.