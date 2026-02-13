Speed skating-Lollobrigida seizes 5,000m title for second gold at Milano Cortina

MILAN, Feb 12 : Francesca Lollobrigida delivered another spectacular performance on home ice, blasting to victory in the women's 5,000 metres on Thursday to secure her second gold medal of the Milano Cortina Olympics.

The Italian fan favourite, who captured the 3,000m title on Saturday, was joined on the podium by Dutchwoman Merel Conijn, who claimed silver, and bronze medallist Ragne Wiklund of Norway.

Competing in her fourth Olympics, Lollobrigida stopped the clock at six minutes 46.17, finishing 0.10 seconds ahead of Conijn in front of a roaring home crowd.

The result lifts Italy's Milano Cortina gold tally to six, one behind medal-table leaders Norway.

Lollobrigida, who celebrated her 35th birthday on the day she won the 3,000m gold, lined up in the sixth and final pair alongside Czech veteran Martina Sablikova, the two-times Olympic champion in the 5,000m.

The 38‑year‑old Sablikova, skating in her sixth and final Games, had skipped the 3,000m earlier in the week due to a viral infection.

Lollobrigida opened with blistering pace but, as the race wore on, she visibly battled fatigue. Still, she dug deep on the final lap, summoning every ounce of strength to deliver Italy's first-ever medal in the 5,000m event.