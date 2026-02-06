Speed skating-Manganello brings calm confidence into Milan in Games swansong

MILAN, Feb 5 : American Mia Manganello said on Thursday she feels like a completely different skater heading into the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, having shed the self-doubt that once held her back and embraced a calm confidence she lacked four years ago.

The 36-year-old arrives in Milan in the best form of her career after winning four mass-start World Cup medals this season, including her first gold.

Milano Cortina will mark Manganello's third and final Olympic appearance. She made her debut at Pyeongchang 2018, where she helped the United States secure bronze in the women's team pursuit.

"Back then, I wasn't who I am now. Mentally and physically, I've grown a lot," Manganello said. "Beijing was a shitty race for me. I got fourth (in the mass start), but was way back there. The difference is night and day for me (now).

"But it's also hard for me. I have a bit of impostor syndrome. It's hard for me to envision being the one to beat. I struggled a bit my entire career always being fourth, fifth, maybe third here and there - but never being the one to beat.

"It might be a positive for me to not really have an ego going into it. I do know I'm capable (of winning), but I'm more calm about it instead of having the pressure going into the race.

"I wish I could narrow down what happened this year. I woke up one day, I talked to my sports psychologist and I just embraced where I was in the moment, in my career, in my life, and honed in on what I've accomplished."

In Milan, she plans to enjoy every moment inside the Milano Speed Skating Stadium, which hosts speed skating starting Saturday.

A major shift this season came from simplifying her programme.

"My coach helped me isolate my goals and narrow (them) down, having me focus mainly on the mass start and then also the team pursuit. I let go of the 1500m and 3000m," Manganello said. "It was hard to let go at first – I think mostly (it was) just ego.

"In our country there is a lot of weight put on doing multiple events, even if you're not great at all of them, or any of them. I'm proud to come through and show that focusing on the one event pays off."