Speed skating-Netherlands' Kok asserts her supremacy to take 500m gold at Milano Cortina

MILAN, Feb 15 : World record holder Femke Kok asserted her dominance in the women's 500 metres to win Winter Olympics gold and deliver the Netherlands a second speed skating title of the Milano Cortina Games on Sunday.

Kok had finished second behind Jutta Leerdam in the 1,000m on Monday but swapped places with her compatriot on the podium in the 500m.

Miho Takagi, Japan's most decorated female Olympian, won the bronze to take her medal tally to nine over four Games.

Winner of the last three world championship golds in the 500m, Kok tore through the distance in an Olympic record time of 36.49 seconds, finishing 0.66 seconds clear of Leerdam.

It was the 25-year-old sprint specialist's first Olympic gold medal in her second Games.

All eyes were on the 15th and final pairing where Kok, in the outside lane, was pitched against American defending champion Erin Jackson.

Jackson initially gained a slight edge which forced Kok to chase but the Dutchwoman unleashed a ferocious final surge as a sea of orange-clad supporters in the stands roared her home.

The Dutch now have eight medals in speed skating at Milano Cortina: two golds, five silvers and a bronze.

Jackson, who made history four years ago as the first Black woman to win a Winter Olympic gold in an individual sport, finished fifth-fastest.