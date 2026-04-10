Speed skating-South Korea's Choi to end international career after 2026-27 season

April 10 : Seven-times Olympic short track speed skating medallist Choi Min-jeong will retire after the 2026–27 season, the South Korean said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who has won four gold and three silver Olympic medals, announced her decision after completing the first phase of the national team trials at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul.

"I think this will be my last national team trials," Choi told reporters.

"If I do make the team, then it will be my final season representing the country."

Following this year's Milano Cortina Winter Games, where Choi claimed silver in the 1,500 metres event, she said that would be her last Olympics.