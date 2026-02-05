Speed skating-Stolz aims to turn supremacy into gold at Milano Cortina

MILAN, Feb 5 : American sensation Jordan Stolz arrives at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics as speed skating's hottest property, ready to turn his World Cup dominance into Olympic gold when the long-track action begins on Saturday.

The 21-year-old is favourite for the 500 metres, 1,000m and 1,500m after a season of commanding performances, while also taking aim at the chaotic mass start for good measure.

Standing in his way in the 500m and 1,000m are Poland's Damian Zurek and Dutch flyer Jenning de Boo, who established themselves as the sprint circuit's most reliable podium threats.

The endurance battles promise equal intrigue, with Czech teenager Metodej Jilek riding a breakthrough campaign alongside Frenchman Timothy Loubineaud.

Loubineaud's November world record in the 5,000m - albeit briefly held before Norway's Sander Eitrem shattered it - underlined his threat across long distances.

Belgium's Bart Swings returns to defend the mass start crown that delivered his nation's first Winter Olympic gold in 74 years at Beijing 2022.

The U.S. are favourites for the men's team pursuit after topping the World Cup standings, though the Netherlands remain a formidable force alongside France.

UNSTOPPABLE KOK, RELENTLESS JACKSON

The Netherlands' Femke Kok headlines the women's competition after smashing Lee Sang-hwa's 2013 500m world record with a blistering 36.09 seconds in Salt Lake City.

That performance announced her as the sprinter to beat across the 500m and 1,000m at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium.

At 33, Erin Jackson remains firecely competitive in the 500m and 1,000m as she chases more glory, while carrying flag-bearing duties with bobsledder Frank Del Duca, four years after becoming the first Black woman to win individual Winter Games gold.

American Brittany Bowe enters her farewell Olympics with unfinished business - the six-times speed skating world champion seeking the one medal missing from her collection, an Olympic gold, having collected bronze in 2018 and 2022.

Defending 1,000m champion Miho Takagi of Japan looks primed for another strong showing after topping the World Cup 1,500m standings, while the distance events promise fireworks between Norway's Ragne Wiklund and Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, who returns after a three-medal haul in Beijing.

American Mia Manganello brings career-best form into her final Olympic appearance after capturing three World Cup medals including her maiden gold.

Meanwhile, Canada's Ivanie Blondin anchors the defending team pursuit champions alongside Valerie Maltais and Weidemann, with the trio finishing the World Cup season ranked number one.

Speed skating competition runs through February 21.