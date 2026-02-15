Logo
Speed skating-Unstoppable Stolz blazes to 500m crown for his second Milano Cortina gold
15 Feb 2026 12:51AM (Updated: 15 Feb 2026 01:04AM)
MILAN, Feb 14 : American speed skating phenomenon Jordan Stolz once again stole the spotlight on Saturday, rocketing to the men's 500 metres title at the Winter Olympics and securing his second gold medal of these Games.

Stolz had already met the towering expectations by winning the men's 1,000m on Wednesday, the United States' first speed skating gold of Milano Cortina. He topped a podium completed by Dutchman Jenning de Boo with silver and Canada's Laurent Dubreuil with bronze.

The 21-year-old Stolz blasted to an Olympic-record time of 33.77, finishing 0.11 seconds clear of de Boo.

Drawn in the 13th of 15 pairs and starting from the inner lane, Stolz powered off the line before unleashing the explosive top‑end speed that has become his trademark.

De Boo pushed hard to keep the American within reach, clipping the barrier after crossing the line as Stolz saluted a raucous crowd heavily dominated by Dutch supporters.

Earlier, Dubreuil - racing in the 10th pair - broke the Olympic record with a time of 34.26, before Stolz shattered it minutes later.

Source: Reuters
