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Spider-Man Le Fee fires Sunderland into European contention with win at Everton
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Spider-Man Le Fee fires Sunderland into European contention with win at Everton

Spider-Man Le Fee fires Sunderland into European contention with win at Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Sunderland - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - May 17, 2026 Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee wears a Spiderman mask and celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/David Klein
Spider-Man Le Fee fires Sunderland into European contention with win at Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Sunderland - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - May 17, 2026 Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee wears a Spiderman mask and celebrates with Nordi Mukiele after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/David Klein
Spider-Man Le Fee fires Sunderland into European contention with win at Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Sunderland - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - May 17, 2026 Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee scores their second goal. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
18 May 2026 01:37AM
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LIVERPOOL, England, May 17 : Sunderland’s Enzo Le Fee celebrated his opening goal with a Spider-Man mask as his side earned a 3–1 win at Everton on Sunday, a result that kept the promoted club in contention for a European place heading into the final day of the season.

Sunderland's only previous European experience came over 50 years ago with a second round exit in the Cup Winners' Cup in 1973, and a win at home to Chelsea next weekend could bring a long-awaited and unexpected return to continental football.

Everton were a goal up at the break through Merlin Roehl before a magical Sunderland comeback started by Brian Brobbey, with Le Fee's goal coming nine minutes from time and substitute Wilson Isidor wrapped up the win in added time.

"We just said, we played well in the first half but the last 30 metres we were a bit quiet," Le Fee told BBC.

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"We needed more fire and I think we did well. The guys who came on had a perfect attitude and this is the team, the family we have had since the beginning of the season."

The French midfielder raced to the corner flag and whipped on the mask as he knelt to soak up the applause from the away support after putting Sunderland ahead.

"Since I was young I liked Spider-Man, my favourite hero," Le Fee said.

"That's why, and with my little brother so it's a sign for him. I should have done the celebration a long time ago but I didn't score. A good moment so I was happy to score in front of our fans."

Sunderland's European cause was helped by results elsewhere, with Brighton and Hove Albion losing 1-0 at Leeds United and Brentford held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace. Sunderland are ninth on 51 points, one behind Brentford and two off Brighton.

An eighth-place finish would mean a Conference League place while seventh guarantees Europa League football next season, which would be a remarkable achievement for a Sunderland side which came up through the playoffs and four years ago were in League One.

"We are becoming ambitious," manager Regis Le Bris told Sky Sports.

"It's reality now because we have one more game and we have the opportunity to achieve something really special."

Source: Reuters
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