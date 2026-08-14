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Sport-More fans are tuning into women’s sports, Nielsen report finds
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Sport-More fans are tuning into women’s sports, Nielsen report finds

Sport-More fans are tuning into women’s sports, Nielsen report finds
Aug 12, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Awak Kuier (34) grabs the rebound in front of Dallas Wings forward Alysha Clark (7) and a host of Toronto Tempo players at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Sport-More fans are tuning into women’s sports, Nielsen report finds
Aug 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) handles the ball against Portland Fire forward Emily Engstler (21) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Sport-More fans are tuning into women’s sports, Nielsen report finds
Aug 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) shoots the ball as Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard (32) defends in the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sport-More fans are tuning into women’s sports, Nielsen report finds
Aug 1, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Stars FC midfielder Tessa Dellarose (left) and Racing Louisville FC midfielder Katie O'Kane (middle) and forward Audrey McKeen (right) fight for a header in the second half at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: EM Dash-Imagn Images
Sport-More fans are tuning into women’s sports, Nielsen report finds
Aug 1, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Stars FC midfielder Manaka Hayashi (left) slide tackles Racing Louisville FC defender Quincy McMahon (right) in the second half at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: EM Dash-Imagn Images
14 Aug 2026 12:52AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2026 12:55AM)
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Aug 13 : Women’s sports attracted 28.6 billion minutes of views in the U.S. in the first half of 2026, a Nielsen report released on Thursday showed, marking an 18 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Women’s sports entered 2026 on a high after experiencing unprecedented growth last year, with new franchises and leagues, bigger television audiences and greater advertising impact.

Nielsen’s analysis found 122.5 million Americans – or 52.8 per cent of the total population – are now interested in women’s sports.

The data is part of the firm’s report on the commercial and cultural evolution of women’s sports.

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Advertising spend on women's sports is up 120 per cent since 2022, Nielsen said, and 52 per cent of consumers agree brands and sponsors should invest more in women’s sports.  

“The rise in popularity of women’s sports isn’t just a fleeting trend; it is a cultural re-alignment where access to games, storytelling around athletes and ongoing investment from brands are changing the economy and energy of global sports,” Charlene Polite Corley, Nielsen’s vice president of inclusive insights, said in a release.

The WNBA, which welcomed its first Canadian team this season, hit 3.8 billion minutes viewed for the 2026 season leading into the All-Star weekend break, Nielsen said, adding that the league has experienced a 71 per cent increase in sponsor valuation.

Women are also becoming more present in the wider sports audience, including in fan bases across men's leagues. 

Among the estimated 16 million new sports fans, nine million are women, Nielsen found, and 48 per cent of U.S. women say they are very interested in at least one sport.

The NBA has experienced the largest year-over-year growth in female viewership between 2024 and 2026, up 55 per cent, while the NHL is second at 44 per cent, according to Nielsen.

Source: Reuters
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