Logo
Logo

Sport

Sport-Women's elite sports revenues to reach $3 billion in 2026, Deloitte says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sport-Women's elite sports revenues to reach $3 billion in 2026, Deloitte says

Sport-Women's elite sports revenues to reach $3 billion in 2026, Deloitte says
Aug 8, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard JJ Quinerly (11) shoots over New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner (7) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
08 Apr 2026 07:53PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2026 08:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 8 : Global revenues in women's elite sports will reach at least $3 billion for the first time in 2026, marking an increase of 25 per cent compared to last year, Deloitte said in a report on Wednesday.

Women's elite sports generated $2.4 billion worldwide last year, mainly through basketball and soccer, after achieving growth of 248 per cent from 2022 to 2025.

"Based on current projections, this is expected to rise to 340 per cent between 2022 and 2026," Deloitte said in a statement.

A quarter of the revenues will come from broadcast, and matchday revenues will contribute 30 per cent.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Surpassing the three-billion-dollar mark in 2026 would be a phenomenal achievement and would cement women’s sport firmly in the spotlight," said Jennifer Haskel, knowledge and insights lead in the Deloitte Sports Business Group.

"However, it is important to recognise that it is still early days... the industry’s enduring success will be built on diligently collecting data, analysing its impact, and making corrections driven by these learnings.”

Football and basketball will remain the big earners, each bringing in about 35 per cent of the total revenue in 2026.

"North America ($1.64 billion, 54 per cent of total) and Europe ($434 million, 14 per cent) are expected to remain the largest revenue-generating markets for women’s sport," Deloitte added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement