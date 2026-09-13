Springboks beat All Blacks again to clinch tour series

BALTIMORE, Maryland, Sept 12 : World champions South Africa beat New Zealand for a third successive weekend to win the “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” series 3-1 as they took the last of four tests 43-28 on Saturday.

The Springboks outscored the All Blacks six tries to four with Damian de Allende, Morne van den Berg, Malcolm Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cameron Hanekom all going over.

New Zealand captain Codie Taylor scored the first try of the game with Will Jordan, Ethan Blackadder and Beauden Barrett adding scores of their own.

The clash in the United States concluded New Zealand’s eight-match, six-week tour of South Africa that was the first of its kind in 30 years.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)