Springboks wait on Kolisi, Nche fitness ahead of first All Blacks test

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 : South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has injury concerns over captain Siya Kolisi and key prop Ox Nche ahead of the first test against New Zealand on Saturday but he denied his side will attempt to slow the game down at Ellis Park.

Erasmus has delayed his team announcement to Thursday ahead of the clash in Johannesburg as he juggles injuries and keeps his plans away from All Black eyes.

Back-rower Kolisi has been recovering from a hamstring problem while Nche has a knee injury.

"The only two doubtful players are Siya and Ox," Erasmus told reporters on Monday. "I wouldn’t say Siya and Ox are still injured, it’s just niggles. And if they get through training today, they might be good for us. Apart from that, there are no others (injured).

"We know this one will be tough and the less time they (New Zealand) have to prepare for our team, the better. It is not a thing of arrogance, but a respect thing."

Erasmus appeared irked by suggestions that the Springboks will try to slow the game down to negate the high-tempo rugby New Zealand like to play.

"New Zealand have played three matches (on the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour) and there is a narrative out there which is very technical around the speed of the game and slowing it down. Our last two games against New Zealand (in 2025). Go and look at those games, were they slow games?

"They are advocating this high intensity rugby and 'no one can keep up with us'. They are not hiding it, everyone is talking about it. When you analyse them it shows that in the stats and on the scoreboard."

Erasmus says the lack of a pre-match meeting with Saturday’s English referee Matthew Carley has perhaps led to noise in the media.

"There is definitely frustration from coaches around the world that you can't have pre-match meetings with the referee (anymore) if both teams don't agree. I myself said this week that we don't need one," Erasmus said.

"So if you (as a team) want to get something out there (for the referee to hear), you have to get it out (in the media) because you cannot talk to the referee."

Saturday’s test is the first of four on consecutive weekends with further matches in Cape Town, Soweto and Baltimore, United States.