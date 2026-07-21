Spurs sign defender Sombath from Lyonnes

July 21 : Tottenham Hotspur have signed defender Alice Sombath from French side OL Lyonnes, the Women's Super League club said on Tuesday.

Neither club disclosed financial details of the transfer, but media reports said the deal surpassed Spurs' previous record signing of Signe Gaupset for £375,000 ($503,700).

"I think the league is very competitive, every game is a tough game, and that's what I'm most excited about," Sombath said in a statement.

The 22-year-old made 106 appearances for Lyonnes in all competitions, winning five consecutive Premiere Ligue titles and the 2021-22 Women's Champions League title.

She has played 16 times for France since making her senior debut in 2024.

($1 = 0.7445 pounds)