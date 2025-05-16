Starc opts out but most Australia teammates to return for IPL, say reports

MELBOURNE :Mitchell Starc has opted out of the final phase of the Indian Premier League but most of his Australia teammates will return to India to honour their franchise commitments, according to multiple media reports on Friday.

The IPL will resume on Saturday after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following days of fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The 10-team league was originally scheduled to end on May 25 but will now have its final on June 3, eight days before Australia meet South Africa in the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

Delhi Capitals did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment but an Australian Associated Press report said Starc has informed the franchise of his decision not to return to India.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Delhi are currently fifth in the points table and chasing a playoff spot.

Starc's pace bowling colleague Josh Hazlewood was assessing a shoulder niggle before deciding whether to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the IPL's playoff stage should they qualify, the AAP report said.

Hazlewood is the highest wicket-taker this season for Bengaluru, who are currently second in the points table and chasing their maiden IPL title.

Australia captain Pat Cummins and batter Travis Head will return to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have been eliminated from the playoff race.

Xavier Bartlett and Mitch Owen have already linked up with Punjab Kings while fellow Australian Tim David has reunited with his Bengaluru teammates.

The rescheduling of the IPL has forced West Indies to tweak their squad for the tour of Ireland and England next month.

Calling it "an exceptional and unforeseen situation", Cricket West Indies said Sherfane Rutherford and Shimron Hetmyer will miss the three one-day internationals in Ireland.

"Strategic adjustments have been made to ensure key areas are adequately covered," CWI said in a statement.

"Shamar Joseph remains in the squad. John Campbell will replace Sherfane Rutherford for the Ireland leg, and Shimron Hetmyer, currently unavailable for the Ireland leg, will join the squad for the England matches."

Romario Shepherd, who will skip the tour of Ireland and England to play in the IPL, has been replaced by Jediah Blades in the West Indies squad.