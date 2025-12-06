Starc shines with bat and ball to push Australia to brink of Gabba win

Dec 6 : Mitchell Starc made a late-career bid for all-rounder status when he scored a half-century and grabbed two wickets under the Gabba floodlights to push Australia to the brink of victory at the close of day three of the second Ashes test on Saturday.

Tailender Starc made 77 in a sparkling 141-ball knock to help Australia to take a 177-run lead before working his magic with the pink ball as England staggered to 134 for six at stumps, still 43 runs short of making Australia bat again.

Ben Stokes and Will Jacks were both four not out, left with the task of restoring dignity to an England side who were ineffective with the ball and foolhardy with the bat.

England have had many lows on Australian soil since their last test win in Sydney 15 years ago but day three at the Gabba may rival them for infamy.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The tourists started the day with genuine hope of at least containing Australia, who had a 44-run lead with four wickets in hand.

England finished the day demoralised and staring at the prospect of a 2-0 series deficit.

Only one team in the history of test cricket has ever come back from 2-0 down to win a series - Don Bradman's Australia in the 1936/37 Ashes.

Michael Neser and Scott Boland joined Starc with two wickets apiece as England lost 6-89 in the night session.

"Great fun. We thought the ball was going to come alive in the night session and we just wanted to put as many balls as we could in the right areas. We bowled pretty well," said Boland, who bowled Ben Duckett (15) and had Harry Brook (15) caught behind.

Neser missed one caught-and-bowled chance against Duckett but got the next two to dismiss Zak Crawley (44) and Ollie Pope (26), both England's batters playing loose drives back at the bowler.

Joe Root (15) was also culpable, driving away from the body to send a nick flying to wicketkeeper Alex Carey off the bowling of Starc, who later had Jamie Smith caught behind for four.

Starc now has 18 wickets in two tests of the series.

Earlier, it was all about the big left-arm quick's batting.

He grabbed his 11th test fifty and fifth against England to go with his six first-innings wickets.

Starc smashed 13 fours and combined with tailender Boland (21 not out) in a record 75-run partnership for the ninth wicket at the Gabba.

When Starc finally holed out with a miscued slog, Brendan Doggett (13) and Boland soaked up another seven overs before Doggett mercifully nicked the spin of all-rounder Jacks to wrap up the innings.

Australia put on 133 for the day after resuming on 378 for six, with Carey, who had been dropped twice the previous day, scoring 63.

Carey's knock was one of five half-centuries by the Australian batters.

Seamer Brydon Carse finished with 4-152 for England, but conceded more than five runs an over. Stokes was nearly as expensive with 3-113.