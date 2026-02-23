Sterling makes Dutch league debut in Feyenoord victory

Feb 22 : Former England international Raheem Sterling made his debut for Feyenoord on Sunday, coming on for the last 30 minutes of their narrow 2-1 home victory over struggling Telstar in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Sterling was given a rapturous welcome at De Kuip in Rotterdam as Feyenoord stayed second in the standings, cutting the gap to runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven to 14 points, but they had to hang on grimly for the win against the side second from bottom.

The 31-year-old attempted a few dribbles off the left flank in an otherwise unremarkable debut, which had been much anticipated.

At the start of the week, Feyenoord coach Robin van Persie moved their training to neighbouring Belgium to allow Sterling to work with his new teammates.

The law in the Netherlands prohibited the 31-year-old Briton from training with Feyenoord until he received a work permit, which was issued on Thursday.

Sterling had signed for Feyenoord one week earlier and to get him ready to play as quickly as possible, the club crossed the border to the Belgian football association's training facility at Tubize for sessions on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Sterling was a free agent after his contract with Chelsea was terminated last month and signed a contract at Feyenoord until the end of the season.

He previously played for Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea. He scored 20 goals in 82 international appearances for England.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)