Steyn returns as Scotland seek first win against New Zealand

Scotland's Kyle Steyn will start on the wing against New Zealand in their Autumn International series fixture on Saturday as they celebrate 100 years of playing at Murrayfield and seek a first-ever win over the All Blacks.

Scotland thumped the United States 85-0 last weekend and barely raised a sweat, but have made several changes for the clash with New Zealand, who they have only met five times in the last 17 years.

Steyn will partner fellow wing Darcy Graham and fullback Blair Kinghorn in the back three, with Rory Hutchinson to partner the experienced Sione Tuipulotu in the centres.

Tuipulotu's duel with New Zealand rival Leicester Fainga’anuku will be one of the key battles to watch.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"There is a lot of competition through our team, the backs in particular," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said.

"Rory has been in the form of his life, defensively he has been outstanding. He will blend really well with Sione, and is a good passer and a kicker.

"Kyle has been in excellent form too and it is a competitive area in that wing position."

Finn Russell and Ben White resume their half-back pairing having started all five matches in this year’s Six Nations.

Ewan Ashman is at hooker with props Pierre Schoeman and D’Arcy Rae either side of him, while Scott Cummings and Grant Gilchrist make up the second row.

Jack Dempsey is at number eight, with Gregor Brown and Matt Fagerson on either flank.

New Zealand have won 30 of their 32 matches against Scotland to go with two draws since the teams first met in 1905.

Townsend knows the challenge waiting for his side as the All Blacks chase a Grand Slam this year, having come from behind to beat Ireland 26-13 in Chicago last weekend.

"They had a great win last week, they have had a lot of matches this year against quality opposition. They are cohesive and coming here to play for a Grand Slam," he said.

"The mindset to win (from Scotland players) has been there right from the beginning and the players are aware of the challenge, but also the opportunity we have this weekend."

Scotland team:

15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Rory Hutchinson, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Kyle Steyn, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Matt Fagerson, 6-Gregor Brown, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Scott Cummings, 3-D’Arcy Rae, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Elliot Millar Mills, 19-Marshall Sykes, 20-Rory Darge, 21-Josh Bayliss, 22-Jamie Dobie, 23-Tom Jordan