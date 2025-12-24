Stoppage-time comeback gives Burkina Faso victory in opener

CASABLANCA, Dec ‌24 : Two goals deep in second-half stoppage time saw Burkina Faso snatch a 2-1 victory over 10-man Equatorial Guinea in the opening Group E match at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Wednesday.

Despite having a man sent off early in the second half, Equatorial Guinea took a surprise lead in the 85th minute through substitute Marvin Anieboh and looked on course to pull off another of the surprise results that characterised their performance at the last edition of the ‌Cup of Nations.

But Burkina Faso fought back late, with Georgi Minoungou scoring in ‌the fifth minute of stoppage time to equalise before Bundesliga defender Edmond Tapsoba won the points with the last effort of the game.

Burkina had looked the stronger of the two sides but their Premier League attack of Dango Ouattara and Bertrand Traore squandered chances, even after Equatorial Guinea had been reduced to 10 men when Basilio Ndiong caught Traore on his heel with a dangerous tackle five minutes into the second half.

The numerical ‍advantage handed Burkina Faso a myriad of chances at Stade Mohammed V and they did have the ball in the net with a first touch from substitute Lassina Traore, returning to action after a long injury layoff.

But his 71st-minute effort was ruled offside.

Equatorial Guinea then threatened another of their trademark upsets when Anieboh headed home from a rare ​corner with five minutes left.

SENSATION AT LAST ‌CUP OF NATIONS

Equatorial Guinea, who are the second-smallest country at the tournament in Morocco, proved a sensation at the last Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast, upsetting the hosts ​4-0 in the group stage and finishing top of their group, but then losing out to Guinea in the last ⁠16.

They were headed for another upset triumph, cleverly ‌slowing down the game, but with eight minutes of time added on, there was still hope for Burkina ​Faso.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Tapsoba proved key in turning the game around, passing for Ouattara, who was felled in the box, but the loose ball was immediately swept up by Minoungou, ‍who tucked it away from a tight angle.

With less than a minute left Burkina Faso launched a last attack ⁠through Cyriaque Irie, whose cross from the right was parried by Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono straight onto the head of Tapsoba, ​who steered the winner home.

Algeria ‌and Sudan meet in Rabat later on Wednesday in their first game in Group E.

(Writing ‍by ​Mark Gleeson in Casablanca; Editing by Hugh Lawson)