Street Child World Cup wraps in Mexico with trophies, music and U2

TEXCOCO, Mexico, May 15 : - Brazil's boys danced on a bus and Mexico's girls lifted a trophy on home soil, while U2 enjoyed the festivities as the Street Child World Cup brought music, football and celebration to Mexico.

Street-connected young people from 28 teams representing more than 20 countries gathered for the fifth edition of the tournament, which began on May 6 and held its semi-finals and finals in Texcoco, outside Mexico City, on Thursday.

The Irish rock band added star power to the finals, with drummer Larry Mullen Jr. flipping the coin before the boys' Shield final, while Bono, the Edge and Adam Clayton applauded from the sidelines.

At one point, Bono gestured for people to turn around and focus on the young players on the pitch.

"This is the fifth Street Child World Cup. It's about creating a global platform for young people's voices to be heard. On their demands on identity, access to education, protection from violence and gender equality," Street Child United CEO and co-founder John Wroe told Reuters.

"And we invite them to play a world cup where the World Cup is. And it's all about getting the eyes of the world's media on them so they can amplify their voices and bring about lasting change on behalf of street-connected children all over the world."

Brazil's boys beat India in the Cup final, sparking jubilant celebrations, while Mexico's girls won the girls' Cup division against Kenya. Indonesia's boys and Brazil's girls topped the Shield divisions.

Brazil boys captain Joao JV, 18, from Rio de Janeiro, said the victory marked the end of a long journey.

"I want to thank God, first of all. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be here in Mexico, especially to be with my teammates. We've been training for a long time, two years. And so, it is so gratifying for us to be here because we've all dreamt of this.

"To represent Brazil outside the country is indescribable. And so, we're all really happy. And I thank God for us getting the title."

Players also spoke about the experience beyond the pitch, from meeting teams from other countries to taking part in workshops on issues affecting street-connected youth.

"The thing I like the most about being at the World Cup is the opportunity to mingle with players from other countries. I also really liked the light show," said India girls captain Pavithra Vellaiyangiri, 17, from Chennai.

The tournament ended in festival style, with American rapper and singer Paul Russell performing as players celebrated nearby.

"Yeah, it's wild to hear that for some of them, it's their first time on a plane; for some of them, it's their first time meeting someone from another country. So, it's cool you can see the way it's just broadening their own understanding of the world and of their place in it. Yeah, it's super cool to see," Russell said.

(Writing by Angelica Medina in Mexico City; Editing by William Mallard)