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Striker McBurnie salutes Hull City's discipline in perfect start
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Striker McBurnie salutes Hull City's discipline in perfect start

Striker McBurnie salutes Hull City's discipline in perfect start
Soccer Football - Premier League - Hull City v Manchester United - MKM Stadium, Hull, Britain - August 22, 2026 Hull City's Oli McBurnie celebrates after Semi Ajayi scores their first goal. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Striker McBurnie salutes Hull City's discipline in perfect start
Soccer Football - Premier League - Coventry City v Hull City - Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, Britain - August 29, 2026 Hull City's Liam Millar scores their first goal. REUTERS/Tony O Brien
30 Aug 2026 02:24AM
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Aug 29 : Hull City striker Oli McBurnie praised his side's defensive discipline after Liam Millar's 82nd-minute winner secured a 1-0 victory at Coventry City on Saturday, maintaining the promoted club's perfect start to the Premier League season.

Widely predicted for relegation before the campaign, Hull have opened with successive wins and clean sheets, following last week's 2-0 victory over Manchester United with an away success against Championship winners Coventry.

"Making the Premier League look easy? I wouldn't quite say that," McBurnie told Sky Sports. "The boys have been excellent in the last two games.

"Today we came in with a game plan. We knew Coventry were a good side; we played them twice last year, we know what they are all about."

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Hull defended resolutely, with goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis producing several key saves to preserve another clean sheet.

"We knew they would have a lot of the ball and we counted on them boys at the back being confident from wide areas and crosses, defending the box well," McBurnie said.

"Tzolakis has been top since he has come in."

The result made Sergej Jakirovic's side only the fourth newly promoted club to begin a Premier League campaign with consecutive victories, with Hull achieving the feat for a second time.

"In the end I'm very pleased. Two games, six points - not bad," Jakirovic told BBC Sport.

"We will grow every game. It's a new experience for us, even for me. We will try to improve some things and maybe play even better."

Hull have six points from two matches and sit second in the table behind Manchester City on goal difference ahead of next weekend's home game against Aston Villa.

Source: Reuters
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