Stroll to miss Spanish GP due to wrist injury

BARCELONA :Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll will miss Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix due to hand and wrist pain, his Aston Martin team said on Saturday.

The team said Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, had been experiencing pain for the past six weeks which his medical consultant believed stemmed from surgery following a cycling accident in 2023.

"His medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery," the team said.

Stroll qualified 14th at the Circuit de Catalunya but was summoned by stewards after the session for failing to be weighed.

Aston Martin will not be able to replace him for the race.