Struggling Sevilla appoint Garcia Plaza as head coach to replace Almeyda

March 25 : Sevilla have appointed Luis Garcia Plaza as head coach, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday, a day after sacking Matias Almeyda following a poor run of form which has left them just three points above the relegation zone.

Garcia Plaza, who has previously managed a string of Spanish sides including Villarreal, Mallorca and Getafe, was appointed on a one-year contract.

"I know the situation isn't what we all want, but rest assured that with the players' hard work, the enthusiasm of the new coaching staff, and above all, (the fans') support, we're going to turn things around and achieve our ultimate goal," Garcia Plaza said in a statement.

Sevilla, 15th in the standings with 31 points from 29 matches and only one win in their last eight league games, next travel to bottom-ranked Real Oviedo for a league clash on April 5.