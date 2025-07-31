Stuttgart' Stiller suffers partial ligament tear, out for some days-club

BERLIN :VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller will be sidelined for after suffering a partial ankle ligament tear in training, the German Cup winners said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Germany international was injured during Wednesday's training.

A scan on Thursday revealed the extent of the damage and he is expected to miss the club's next two friendly matches in the next 10 days.

"The midfielder will not be able to participate in team training in the coming days, but will not leave the training camp (in Bavaria) early," the club said in a statement.

"His recovery and subsequent rehabilitation training will be symptom- and pain-oriented, and Angelo Stiller is unlikely to be available for the friendlies against Toulouse FC (August 2) and Bologna FC (August 9)."

The Bundesliga season starts on August 22 but Stuttgart face Bayern Munich in the German Supercup on August 16.