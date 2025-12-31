Stylish Algeria win third game at Cup of Nations finals

RABAT, Dec ‌31 : Algeria kept up their winning run at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, making it three out of three in Group E as they beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 on Wednesday to affirm their status among the tournament favourites.

Goals in the first half from Zineddine Belaid, Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza saw a second-string side register a comfortable victory at the Stade Moula El Hassan, with veteran Emilio Nsue pulling one back for Equatorial Guinea ‌after the break.

Algeria were already confirmed as group winners after beating Burkina ‌Faso on Sunday to set up a last-16 clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo, enabling them to make nine changes for Wednesday's game.

In spite of key players rested, the depth at Algeria’s disposal looked impressive as Belaid had them ahead in the 18th minute with a glancing header from Anis Hadj Moussa’s corner.

Maza was the provider six minutes later with a pass from deep to Chaibi who cut ‍inside and rifled home from close range.

The 20-year-old Maza netted Algeria’s third in the 32nd minute to popular acclaim as he got a head to Hadj Moussa’s cross.

Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono made a superb stop on the stroke of halftime to deny Moncef Bakrar and then a minute later another difficult save at the ​base of the post.

NO MORE GIANT-KILLING ‌HEROICS

The 36-year-old Nsue, who had been top scorer at the last Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast two years ago, scored from long range in the 50th minute to ​pull one goal back for Equatorial Guinea. They finished last in the group without any points, unable to ⁠reprise their giant-killing heroics of the last Cup ‌of Nations.

Equatorial Guinea were without three suspended players on Wednesday – Basilio Ndong after a red card ​in their first game and Carlos Akapo and Josete Miranda banned for swearing at the referee after their last outing.

Wednesday’s result helped expunge a bitter memory for Algeria, who ‍as defending champions at the 2021 edition in Cameroon had suffered a shock loss to Equatorial Guinea and ⁠went on to finish last in their group.

Burkina Faso secured second place in the group at the same time by ​beating Sudan 2-0 in Casablanca. Sudan ‌also advanced to the last-16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

(Writing ‍by ​Mark Gleeson in Rabat; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)