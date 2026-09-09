Sunderland beat Hull City 1-0 to reach League Cup last 16

SUNDERLAND, England, Sept 8 : Morocco international Chemsdine Talbi made the difference as Sunderland beat Premier League rivals Hull City 1-0 at the Stadium of Light to reach the last 16 of the League Cup on Tuesday.

Talbi chipped goalkeeper Dillon Phillips in the 71st minute in the only match of the evening between two top-flight sides fielding much changed lineups from their weekend league fixtures.

Crystal Palace beat Championship side Middlesbrough 3-0 in South London while Bournemouth went one better at the Vitality Stadium and saw off second-tier opponents Lincoln City 4-0 with Ryan Christie scoring a hat-trick in their first competitive win under new manager Marco Rose.

Jorgen Strand Larsen scored headers in each half for Crystal Palace with Daichi Kamada completing the scoring in the 72nd.

Newcastle United, the 2025 winners, left it late against second-tier Millwall in their third-round match but went through 1-0 thanks to a deflected Joe Willock effort in the 81st minute at The Den.

Chelsea are at home to Leeds United on Wednesday with the remaining fixtures scheduled for next week.