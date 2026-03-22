Sunderland stun Newcastle with late Brobbey winner in dramatic Tyne-Wear derby

NEWCASTLE, England, March 22 : Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey scored a 90th-minute winner against Newcastle United to secure a 2-1 win in a hotly-contested Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday that lifts them above their bitter rivals in the Premier League standings.

The Newcastle faithful at St. James' Park were celebrating after 10 minutes when Anthony Gordon opened the scoring following a blunder by the Sunderland defence that allowed striker Nick Woltemade to play him in for a well-taken finish.

After a flat first-half performance, the visitors raised their game considerably in the second and they levelled through Chemsdine Talbi 12 minutes after the break, the winger blasting home from close range after Newcastle failed to clear a corner.

As the tension mounted, Newcastle had a goal chalked off in the 75th minute before Brobbey made the most of his late opportunity, hooking home the winner at the second attempt to move his side up to 11th in the standings on 43 points, one point and one place ahead of Newcastle.