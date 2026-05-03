Sunderland's Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare's hair in 1-1 draw at Wolves

May 2 : Daniel Ballard became the second defender to be sent off for pulling the hair of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare in the Premier League this season, as Sunderland squandered a lead in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Everton's Michael Keane received a straight red for the same offence in January, and was a given three-match suspension for violent conduct.

Ballard was holding and pulling a handful of Arokodare's hair as they moved backwards to receive a high ball, until the Nigerian went down, grabbing his head. Referee Paul Tierney sent off Ballard after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Sunderland, who had taken the lead through Nordi Mukiele's early strike, were reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute. Wolves, who are already relegated, ended a three-match goalless run in the 54th minute through Hugo Bueno, securing their first point since March.