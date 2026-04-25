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Sunderland's Brobbey deserved red for foul on Spurs' Romero, Premier League panel says
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Sunderland's Brobbey deserved red for foul on Spurs' Romero, Premier League panel says

Sunderland's Brobbey deserved red for foul on Spurs' Romero, Premier League panel says
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - April 12, 2026 Sunderland's Brian Brobbey heads at goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Sunderland's Brobbey deserved red for foul on Spurs' Romero, Premier League panel says
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - April 12, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero looks dejected as he is substituted off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Scott Heppell EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
25 Apr 2026 12:24AM
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April 24 : Premier League's Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel has ruled that Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey should have been sent off for bringing down Cristian Romero during a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, British media reported on Friday.

Spurs defender Romero suffered a season-ending injury as he collided with his team's goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky after Brobbey, already on a yellow card, pushed him in the second half.

Referee Rob Jones called the foul but chose not to show Brobbey a second yellow card, as Spurs suffered their seventh loss in eight league games to remain in the bottom three, with the threat of relegation looming.

The KMI panel voted 3-2 to rule that Jones had made a mistake, with the majority saying that the push was an "unnecessarily reckless action," media reports said.

Spurs, 18th in the standings amid a 15-match winless streak in the league, visit bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday while Argentina's Romero remains a doubt for this year's World Cup.

Source: Reuters
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