Logo
Logo

Sport

Suthar's spin masterclass helps India beat Sri Lanka, and rain, in Galle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Suthar's spin masterclass helps India beat Sri Lanka, and rain, in Galle

19 Aug 2026 03:57PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2026 04:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 19 : Manav Suthar claimed six second-innings wickets in a spin-bowling masterclass to fashion India's 165-run victory in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

Having set Sri Lanka a victory target of 372, India bowled out the hosts for 206 in the post-lunch session on the final day of the contest, minutes before it started raining at the Galle International Stadium.

Left-arm spinner Suthar (6-55) finished with a 10-wicket match haul as the tourists grabbed a 1-0 lead in the two-match series following their comprehensive victory in India's 600th Test.

Resuming on 84-4, Sri Lanka needed to bat out of their skin to save the match, possibly with some help from the weather.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and Sonal Dinusha (84) struck fighting fifties and defied India with a 95-run stand for the fifth wicket until Ravindra Jadeja separated them.

Once de Silva fluffed his sweep shot against Jadeja, India's victory looked just a matter of time.

Suthar missed a hat-trick but sent down a three-wicket over to send Sri Lanka hurtling towards defeat.

Playing just his second Test, the 24-year-old denied Dinusha his second hundred of the match and clean bowled Prabath Jayasuriya with the next delivery. Suthar sent back Lahiru Kumara with the final ball of that over and dismissed Keshara Nuwantha in the same fashion to seal India's victory.

The second and final Test begins in Colombo on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement