Suthar's spin masterclass helps India beat Sri Lanka, and rain, in Galle

Aug 19 : Manav Suthar claimed six second-innings wickets in a spin-bowling masterclass to fashion India's 165-run victory in the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

Having set Sri Lanka a victory target of 372, India bowled out the hosts for 206 in the post-lunch session on the final day of the contest, minutes before rain started at the Galle International Stadium.

Left-arm spinner Suthar (6-55) finished with a 10-wicket match haul as the tourists grabbed a 1-0 lead in the two-match series following their comprehensive victory in India's 600th test.

"Just relieved, honestly," said India vice captain KL Rahul, summing up his team's mood after the win.

"We kept looking at the cloud upstairs and we knew there was one big shower coming, so we didn't want to delay the game. We were trying to get the wickets as quickly as we can."

Resuming on 84-4, Sri Lanka needed to bat out of their skin to save the match, possibly with some help from the weather.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and Sonal Dinusha (84) struck fighting fifties and defied India with a 95-run stand for the fifth wicket until Ravindra Jadeja separated them.

Once de Silva fluffed his sweep shot against Jadeja, India's victory looked just a matter of time.

Suthar missed a hat-trick but sent down a three-wicket over to take Sri Lanka hurtling towards defeat.

Playing just his second test, the 24-year-old denied Dinusha his second hundred of the match and clean bowled Prabath Jayasuriya with the next delivery.

Suthar sent back Lahiru Kumara with the final ball of that over and went on to dismiss Keshara Nuwantha in the same fashion to seal India's victory.

"I thought from the second day onwards, we were in the game," home captain de Silva said.

"Boys fought hard, even in the fourth innings. It is not easy, but I thought it was a good game."

Suthar's splendid bowling notwithstanding, teammate Devdutt Padikkal was adjudged player of the match for his majestic 167, which provided the bedrock of India's first-innings 467.

The second and final test begins in Colombo on Sunday.