Svitolina dismantles Quevedo to reach French Open third round

PARIS, May 27 : Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reached the third round of the French Open by dismantling Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain 6-0 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday.

• Seventh seed Svitolina will face Germany's Tamara Korpatsch for a place in the last 16.

• Svitolina powered through the first set and held firm in second, prevailing on her second match point.

• She survived a major scare in her opening round.

• The 31-year-old has reached the quarter-finals five times at Roland Garros.

• The French Open remains the only Grand Slam where she has never gone past the last eight.