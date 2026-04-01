Logo
Logo

Sport

Sweden-Gyokeres strikes late as Sweden edge Poland to reach World Cup finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sweden-Gyokeres strikes late as Sweden edge Poland to reach World Cup finals

Sweden-Gyokeres strikes late as Sweden edge Poland to reach World Cup finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Finals - Sweden v Poland - Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden - March 31, 2026 Sweden's Anthony Elanga and coach Graham Potter celebrate qualifying for the FIFA World Cup REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Sweden-Gyokeres strikes late as Sweden edge Poland to reach World Cup finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Finals - Sweden v Poland - Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden - March 31, 2026 Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Sweden-Gyokeres strikes late as Sweden edge Poland to reach World Cup finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Finals - Sweden v Poland - Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden - March 31, 2026 Poland's Karol Swiderski celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Sweden-Gyokeres strikes late as Sweden edge Poland to reach World Cup finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Finals - Sweden v Poland - Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden - March 31, 2026 Poland's Robert Lewandowski reacts during the match REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
01 Apr 2026 04:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM, March 31 : Sweden beat Poland 3-2 to book their ticket to the World Cup on Tuesday, as Viktor Gyokeres struck two minutes from time to decide a frantic qualification playoff final.

Anthony Elanga's opener for Sweden was cancelled out by Nicola Zalewski’s equaliser but Gustaf Lagerbielke’s 44th-minute strike restored the hosts' advantage and ensured they entered the break ahead.

Despite Karol Swiderski drawing the visitors level again shortly after the interval, Gyokeres capitalised on a late goalmouth scramble to side-foot home the winner.

The result earned Sweden spot in Group F for the 2026 World Cup alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia, marking their first appearance at the tournament since 2018.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement