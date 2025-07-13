Sweden storm to group victory with 4-1 win over Germany

ZURICH :Sweden made the most of Germany defender Carlotta Wamser's expulsion to sweep to a 4-1 win and secure top spot in their Group C clash on Saturday, with their opponents also going through to the quarter-finals as runners-up.

The Swedes finished top of the group with a perfect nine points from their three games and will take on the runners-up in Group D - which features France, England, Netherlands and Wales - with the Germans taking on the winners of that group.

Friday's encounter was the first time the Germans conceded four goals at a Women's Euros and the Swedes were good value for their win, punishing virtually every mistake the Germans made.

Germany got off to a flying start, slicing Sweden open through the middle as Wamser slid the ball into the path of Jule Brand, who managed to slip it past Jennifer Falk despite the Swedish keeper getting a touch.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Swedes struck back within five minutes, striker Stina Blackstenius expertly timing her run in behind the defence and latching on to Kosovare Asllani’s ball before flashing a shot past Ann-Katrin Berger to level.

Though the Germans looked dangerous every time they crossed the halfway line, it was the Swedes who took the lead through Smilla Holmberg in the 25th minute, the fullback marauding into the box before losing control and then steering an attempted clearance into the net from a tight angle.

Germany’s challenge fell apart in the 32nd minute when Wamser was shown a straight red card for a deliberate handball, and Fridolina Rolfo scored from the spot to make it 3-1 in her 100th international.

Though the Germans made the odd dangerous foray in the second half, the Swedes exploited their numerical advantage and substitute Lina Hurtig put the game beyond reach with a close-range finish in the 80th minute.