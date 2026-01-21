Sweeny faces 'consolation prize' Shelton, fashionista Osaka back on court

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 : The Australian Open second round continues on Thursday with defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys in action along with Novak Djokovic, who gets an afternoon slot on Rod Laver Arena. Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka are also playing.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: SHELTON V SWEENY

Dane Sweeny is not dwelling on the life-changing windfall his first Grand Slam match victory guarantees. Rather, he is relishing the chance to test himself against tennis royalty on a big stage.

The diminutive Australian qualifier, who stunned veteran Gael Monfils, views his second-round clash with eighth seed Ben Shelton as a "consolation prize" after missing out on the sport's biggest names.

"I don't try and think about the money too much, but it's nice," Sweeny said with a laugh after securing a guaranteed payday of A$225,000 ($151,785) even if he loses to the American.

"It's nice not to have that burden. I can just directly reinvest into my tennis.

"I was really hoping first round I would play Sinner or (Carlos) Alcaraz. So playing Shelton, it's a good consolation prize playing him second round," he added.

"Just appreciative at the opportunity to play on a big court, to play a player like him to really test myself. It is obviously going to be very tough. He has arguably the best serve in the world, so that will be a big puzzle to kind of solve."

The feeling appears mutual with Shelton remembering Sweeny from their days grinding through entry-level Futures tournaments.

"I've got a lot of respect for Dane Sweeny," Shelton told ESPN. "He's one of those guys that can light up a crowd."

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: OSAKA V CIRSTEA

Naomi Osaka had spectators marvelling as she glided onto Rod Laver Arena in a jellyfish-inspired ensemble complete with white parasol, veil and broad-brimmed hat, and the Japanese star wants more tennis players to embrace their inner fashionista.

Despite needing three sets to advance after her eye-catching fashion statement, Osaka insisted her sartorial creativity was anything but a distraction, with the former world number one saying fashion fuels her competitive fire.

"I realise I'm a little strange because I don't really think I care. For me, I just feel like I want to do things that create joy and happiness," she said.

"For me, obviously I really love fashion. That makes me excited to wake up and do the whole walk-on ... It just creates a little bit more joy in that whole match preparation."

Osaka's wish for players to be more 'extra' comes as she prepares for her next challenge, having inadvertently scouted her opponent - Sorana Cirstea - on television before her own match.

"I didn't even know she was my opponent. It seems like she was playing really good, pretty solid," she said. "I think that will also be a really good match."

ALL-AMERICAN CLASHES

Jessica Pegula will face an awkward second-round encounter when she takes on her own doubles partner McCartney Kessler, reprising their clash from last year's Austin final where the American sixth seed prevailed in blustery conditions.

"It's kind of a shame that we have to play each other second round, but she's a really good player. Unbelievable competitor," Pegula said.

"Hits a pretty big ball and is really dangerous, so I'm going to have to do my best to kind of use my experience and try and come up with a game plan."

Another all-American clash involves Keys taking on ninth seed Ashlyn Krueger while Italy's two Lorenzos - Musetti and Sonego - kick things off on Margaret Court Arena.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY

Order of play on the main showcourts on the fifth day of the Australian Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

6-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v McCartney Kessler (U.S.)

Francesco Maestrelli (Italy) v 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

James Duckworth (Australia) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

5-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Varvara Gracheva (France)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

5-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v Lorenzo Sonego (Italy)

Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 4-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

16-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Sorana Cirstea (Romania)

Jaume Munar (Spain) v 12-Casper Ruud (Norway)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Day session (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)

Ashlyn Krueger (U.S.) v 9-Madison Keys (U.S.)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Dane Sweeny (Australia)

Night session (0600 GMT/1700 AEDT)

Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

($1 = 1.4824 Australian dollars)